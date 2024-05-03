Cavinder twins take the fitness world by storm "TWOgether" with huge announcement
Miami, Florida - The Cavinder twins are taking the fitness world by storm with their latest announcement!
The dynamic duo revealed on Instagram that they’re launching their new fitness app, TWOgether, on May 13.
Fans were thrilled as the college athlete-influencers shared the exciting news with their signature energy and enthusiasm.
In their latest Instagram post, the twins gave followers a sneak peek of what the app offers. Whether you’re a fan of their workouts or just looking to get fit, there’s something for everyone.
Their Got Glutes program will help you build a strong booty, Got Strength focuses on toning your whole body, while Got Abs brings their favorite core exercises for that sculpted midsection.
For those who are constantly on the move, Haley and Hanna have you covered with Travel training, offering workout options that fit a busy lifestyle.
And if you’ve always wanted to train like the twins, you’re in luck. Train like twins (gym) and Train like twins (at home) allow you to follow their daily routines, whether you prefer to work out at the gym or in the comfort of your home.
What does the Cavinder twins' app have?
Haley and Hanna Cavinder's new fitness app isn't just about exercise.
Their food program On the Menu features their favorite high-protein recipes to fuel your fitness journey.
The Cavinder twins seem to be making fitness fun and accessible for everyone, and their Instagram followers are buzzing with excitement.
"Let's do this twogether," they offered, along with a free 7-day trial.
So mark your calendars for May 13, and get ready to sweat it out with the Cavinder twins on TWOgether!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins