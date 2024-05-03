Cavinder twins take the fitness world by storm "TWOgether" with huge announcement

Miami, Florida - The Cavinder twins are taking the fitness world by storm with their latest announcement!

The Cavinder twins are bringing their signature workout style straight to your phone with the release of their new fitness app, TWOgether, coming May 13. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins

The dynamic duo revealed on Instagram that they’re launching their new fitness app, TWOgether, on May 13.

Fans were thrilled as the college athlete-influencers shared the exciting news with their signature energy and enthusiasm.

In their latest Instagram post, the twins gave followers a sneak peek of what the app offers. Whether you’re a fan of their workouts or just looking to get fit, there’s something for everyone.

Their Got Glutes program will help you build a strong booty, Got Strength focuses on toning your whole body, while Got Abs brings their favorite core exercises for that sculpted midsection.

For those who are constantly on the move, Haley and Hanna have you covered with Travel training, offering workout options that fit a busy lifestyle.

And if you’ve always wanted to train like the twins, you’re in luck. Train like twins (gym) and Train like twins (at home) allow you to follow their daily routines, whether you prefer to work out at the gym or in the comfort of your home.