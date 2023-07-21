Cavinder twins tease some super-secret collaborations!

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - The Cavinder twins seem to be up to something major!

The Cavinder twins have their multimillion social media fan base going nuts over what appears to be new projects coming soon! © Screenshot/Instagram/cavindertwins

Haley and Hanna Cavinder have their multimillion social media fan base going nuts over what appears to be new projects coming soon!

On Thursday, the twins shared a picture with their agent Jeff Hoffman alongside entertainment lawyer Darren Heitner and entrepreneur Adam Weitsman.

"lunch with the guys," the Cavinder twins captioned their viral post.

While the former Miami hoopers kept their lunch conversation topics a secret from fans, Weitsman - who the twins tagged in their post - hinted that the Cavinder twins are brewing up some big collaborations.

"Great meeting of the minds today in Miami. Watch out for epic Collabs and strategic partnerships in the very near future," Weitsman said on Instagram.

What could the Cavinder twins have in store for fans next?