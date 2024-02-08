Haley Cavinder celebrates Women in Sports Day with viral trick shot

Fort Worth, Texas - For Haley Cavinder , this past Wednesday wasn't just any old day of the week; it was a fabulous celebration of women in sports !

In a viral Instagram reel, Haley Cavinder wowed fans with her hoops skills in honor of National Girls and Women in Sports Day. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Haleycavinder

Yep, it was National Girls and Women in Sports Day, and Haley decided to mark the occasion in the most epic way possible – with basketball, of course!



In a reel that blew up on Instagram, Haley showed off her skills with a jaw-dropping dribble followed by a perfect long shot that had everyone cheering.

And as she sashayed off the court, she flashed a grin that could melt even the coldest of hearts.

"national girl and women in sports day," she captioned the post.

Fans couldn't get enough, showering Haley with praise not only for her prowess on the court but also for shining a spotlight on this special day for women all across the nation.

"[goat emoji] talk," her boyfriend, NFL tight end Jake Ferguson, wrote.

"She still has it!!!" another fan said.