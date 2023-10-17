Haley Cavinder cheers on Jake Ferguson at Dallas Cowboy game

Dallas, Texas - Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson continue to captivate the world of sports with their fan-favorite social media PDA!

Haley and Jake's cuteness was on full display after the hooper recently posted a heartwarming video showing her unwavering support for Ferguson on the football field. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Cavindertwins

On Sunday, the Cowboys' tight end led Dallas to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 20-17.

In a now-viral TikTok video, Haley mouths the words to a love song from the High School Musical franchise while extending her arms towards Ferguson, who can be seen playing down on the football field.

"Cowboys dub," Haley captioned the post.

Haley's video garnered heavy attention with many fans inquiring about her and Ferguson's relationship. While Haley and Jake have yet to confirm their relationship status, fans are pretty sure that the two are officially dating!