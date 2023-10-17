Haley Cavinder cheers on Jake Ferguson at Dallas Cowboy game
Dallas, Texas - Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson continue to captivate the world of sports with their fan-favorite social media PDA!
Haley and Jake's cuteness was on full display after the hooper recently posted a heartwarming video showing her unwavering support for Ferguson on the football field.
On Sunday, the Cowboys' tight end led Dallas to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 20-17.
In a now-viral TikTok video, Haley mouths the words to a love song from the High School Musical franchise while extending her arms towards Ferguson, who can be seen playing down on the football field.
"Cowboys dub," Haley captioned the post.
Haley's video garnered heavy attention with many fans inquiring about her and Ferguson's relationship. While Haley and Jake have yet to confirm their relationship status, fans are pretty sure that the two are officially dating!
Haley Cavinder set to come out of retirement
Last week, Haley Cavender shocked – and thrilled! – the world of college basketball when she announced her decision to un-retire from basketball.
Cavinder has one season of NCAA eligibility left, and she is rumored to be actively gearing up for the upcoming NCAA season beginning next week!
While she definitely impressed basketball fans last season at Miami, Haley is actually set to represent an entirely different school after entering the transfer portal last week.
Hopefully, Ferguson will return the favor and cheer her on for some games as well!
Big things are happening for Haley Cavinder lately – be sure to check in with us soon for more updates!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Cavindertwins