Haley Cavinder hypes up fans for her basketball return with workout clip
Frisco, Texas - Haley Cavinder is all in when it comes to her rigorous training for her comeback to the hardwood!
This past October, Haley made the shocking announcement of her return to basketball after appearing to gear up for a big career in the WWE wrestling ring.
The former Miami star hooper, who led the Hurricanes to their first-ever appearance in the Elite 8 March Madness Tournament, has decided to take her talents to Fort Worth with the TCU Horned Frogs.
On Wednesday, Haley gave fans a glimpse of her current training for NCAA hoops, and she looks to be as ready as ever!
Training with Sports Academy at the Star, Haley flaunted her speedy football work, quick agility, balance, and strength training prowess.
"loading szn," she captioned the viral Instagram reel.
Haley Cavinder will join TCU basketball in 2024
The anticipation among basketball fans is high as Haley Cavinder makes her return to the court, and fans are not holding back in showering the future Horned Frog with excitement and major hype!
"You're going to smash this season," one fan commented.
"Forever one of the hardest workers I know," another added.
"get it boo boo," health and wellness coach Kat Padgett wrote.
Haley Cavinder is set to join TCU hoops in 2024.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/haleycavinder