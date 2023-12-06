Haley Cavinder hypes up fans for her basketball return with workout clip

Frisco, Texas - Haley Cavinder is all in when it comes to her rigorous training for her comeback to the hardwood!

Haley Cavinder dropped some new footage on social as she trains for her big return to college basketball. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/haleycavinder

This past October, Haley made the shocking announcement of her return to basketball after appearing to gear up for a big career in the WWE wrestling ring.

The former Miami star hooper, who led the Hurricanes to their first-ever appearance in the Elite 8 March Madness Tournament, has decided to take her talents to Fort Worth with the TCU Horned Frogs.

On Wednesday, Haley gave fans a glimpse of her current training for NCAA hoops, and she looks to be as ready as ever!

Training with Sports Academy at the Star, Haley flaunted her speedy football work, quick agility, balance, and strength training prowess.

"loading szn," she captioned the viral Instagram reel.

