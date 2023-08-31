Cavinder twins score major WWE boost from wrestling legend

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - While the Cavinder twins aren't the first wrestling Divas to enter the ring, they're already reminding fans of some of the WWE greats!

WWE legend Natalya Neidhart (l.) praised the Cavinder twins during a recent appearance on their podcast. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press & Screenshot/Instagram/Cavindertwins

Recently, Haley and Hanna Cavinder invited WWE Diva legend Natalya Neidhart on their podcast, Twin Talk, where the former Diva and Smackdown Women's Champion spoke highly of the twins.

When Haley revealed how the WWE had much to offer the twins when initially signing their NIL deal, Natalya didn't hesitate to butt in, offering a WWE insider insight.

"For you guys to get the attention, It's a huge testament to the fact that they see a lot in you guys," Natalya said.

And what she added next gave confirmation to what many fans have been raving about since WWE rumors swirled over the internet.

"And also, you kinda remind me of when I first met the Bellas," the WWE legend said.

The Cavinder twins have been drawing comparisons to the WWE legends, the Bella Twins, from fans in recent weeks, and Natalya's words on their podcast have fans excited about the future of the WWE.