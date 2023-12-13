Haley Cavinder makes bold move for NFL boo Jake Fergusion in viral TikTok

For the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl lineup, Haley Cavinder is teaming up with her TikTok crew to root for her boo, Jake Ferguson, and rally votes for the Dallas Cowboy!

By Paris McGee Jr.

Fort Worth, Texas - When it comes to the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl roster, Haley Cavinder is casting her vote for one special player!

For the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl lineup, Haley Cavinder is teaming up with her TikTok crew to root for her boo, Jake Ferguson, and rally votes for the Dallas Cowboy!
For the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl lineup, Haley Cavinder is teaming up with her TikTok crew to root for her boo, Jake Ferguson, and rally votes for the Dallas Cowboy!  © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Haleycavinder

Haley Cavinder isn't just your regular Dallas Cowboys fan, but she's also the lucky lady scoring a touchdown in the dating game with Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.

A future TCU hooper, she's not just shooting hoops, but she's also Jake's biggest cheerleader!

The TikTok sensation, armed with a massive fan base, took to the social networking site to turn the spotlight on her boo and help him secure a spot in the Pro Bowl roster this upcoming February.

How to solve Taylor Swift's Year in Search puzzle on Google's playground
Taylor Swift How to solve Taylor Swift's Year in Search puzzle on Google's playground

"Go vote for air fergie for probowl, link in bio," she captioned Wednesday's post.

In the clip, Haley rocked a stylish blue-cropped Ferguson jersey from the Cowboys' recent showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

And the TikTok's highlight? A jaw-dropping moment where Jake defied gravity, leaping over a defender for a spectacular first-down run!

Haley Cavinder gets fans buzzing over her NFL star boo

Haley Cavinder's (r) clever TikTok strategy not only hyped up the excitement for Cowboys fans but also added a dash of fun to the Pro Bowl race.
Haley Cavinder's (r) clever TikTok strategy not only hyped up the excitement for Cowboys fans but also added a dash of fun to the Pro Bowl race.  © Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins

Haley's infectious energy and clever TikTok strategy not only hyped up the excitement for Cowboys fans but also added a dash of fun to the Pro Bowl race.

"So glad Jake is our TE!! Superstar in the making! Cowboys" one fan wrote.

"He not playing in the pro bowl he playing in Super Bowl!! Let's go cowboys!!!" another added.

Haley Cavinder supports NFL boyfriend in viral fashion - literally!
Cavinder twins Haley Cavinder supports NFL boyfriend in viral fashion - literally!

"I'm voting for TJ Hockenson," one TikTok user said.

Ferguson faces tough competition from standout tight ends like Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and TJ Hockenson for a Pro Bowl spot. However, with the support of Haley Cavinder, anything can happen!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Haleycavinder

More on Cavinder twins: