Haley Cavinder makes bold move for NFL boo Jake Fergusion in viral TikTok

Fort Worth, Texas - When it comes to the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl roster, Haley Cavinder is casting her vote for one special player!

For the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl lineup, Haley Cavinder is teaming up with her TikTok crew to root for her boo, Jake Ferguson, and rally votes for the Dallas Cowboy! © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Haleycavinder

Haley Cavinder isn't just your regular Dallas Cowboys fan, but she's also the lucky lady scoring a touchdown in the dating game with Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.

A future TCU hooper, she's not just shooting hoops, but she's also Jake's biggest cheerleader!

The TikTok sensation, armed with a massive fan base, took to the social networking site to turn the spotlight on her boo and help him secure a spot in the Pro Bowl roster this upcoming February.

"Go vote for air fergie for probowl, link in bio," she captioned Wednesday's post.

In the clip, Haley rocked a stylish blue-cropped Ferguson jersey from the Cowboys' recent showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

And the TikTok's highlight? A jaw-dropping moment where Jake defied gravity, leaping over a defender for a spectacular first-down run!