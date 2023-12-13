Haley Cavinder makes bold move for NFL boo Jake Fergusion in viral TikTok
Fort Worth, Texas - When it comes to the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl roster, Haley Cavinder is casting her vote for one special player!
Haley Cavinder isn't just your regular Dallas Cowboys fan, but she's also the lucky lady scoring a touchdown in the dating game with Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.
A future TCU hooper, she's not just shooting hoops, but she's also Jake's biggest cheerleader!
The TikTok sensation, armed with a massive fan base, took to the social networking site to turn the spotlight on her boo and help him secure a spot in the Pro Bowl roster this upcoming February.
"Go vote for air fergie for probowl, link in bio," she captioned Wednesday's post.
In the clip, Haley rocked a stylish blue-cropped Ferguson jersey from the Cowboys' recent showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.
And the TikTok's highlight? A jaw-dropping moment where Jake defied gravity, leaping over a defender for a spectacular first-down run!
Haley Cavinder gets fans buzzing over her NFL star boo
Haley's infectious energy and clever TikTok strategy not only hyped up the excitement for Cowboys fans but also added a dash of fun to the Pro Bowl race.
"So glad Jake is our TE!! Superstar in the making! Cowboys" one fan wrote.
"He not playing in the pro bowl he playing in Super Bowl!! Let's go cowboys!!!" another added.
"I'm voting for TJ Hockenson," one TikTok user said.
Ferguson faces tough competition from standout tight ends like Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and TJ Hockenson for a Pro Bowl spot. However, with the support of Haley Cavinder, anything can happen!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Haleycavinder