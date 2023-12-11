Haley Cavinder supports NFL boyfriend in viral fashion - literally!

Haley Cavinder supported NFL boyfriend Jake Ferguson during the Dallas Cowboys' game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the most epic and fashionable way.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Dallas, Texas - Dallas Cowboy Jake Ferguson has all the support he needs in the stands with girlfriend Haley Cavinder and her squad of sisters!

Haley Cavinder (l.) supported her NFL boyfriend Jake Ferguson during the Dallas Cowboys' game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in the most epic and fashion-forward way possible!
Ever since going public with her relationship, athlete-influencer Haley has been setting social media on fire with posts about her NFL boo.

Even though she hasn't shared any snaps with him, she's been flooding her feed with sweet moments from their relationship, and Sunday was no exception!

Cheering on the tight end as he faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles, the TCU basketball star and her mom and sisters went all out to show their love. The Cavinder crew pulled off a dazzling twin fashion stunt that caught everyone's attention.

In true team spirit, each of the Cavinder ladies sported Jake's jersey in unique styles and color combos. From his white home jerseys in both full size and crop top versions, to his blue away jersey rocked by Haley as a chic crop, the Cavinders were an unstoppable force of stylish support.

"When your mom & sisters all rock your boyfriend's jersey>" Haley said in the viral video, which saw over 1 million views and counting.

Fans react to Haley Cavinder and her family squad supporting Jake Ferguson

Haley Cavinder's hype for her boyfriend, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, has fans just as pumped.
Haley Cavinder's hype for her boyfriend Jake Ferguson has fans just as pumped.

"Yesss girl!!!" one fan wrrote.

"That's what's up! Go Cowboys!!!" another added.

"Ferguson is a beast!!!!! He can be the next Witten if he keeps it up!!!" one fan bragged.


Is Haley Cavinder about to drop a social media post featuring her boyfriend anytime soon? Fans are patiently waiting.

