Haley Cavinder reveals true feelings about basketball amid shock comeback
Fort Lauderdale, Florida - Haley Cavinder isn't done with basketball just yet!
On Friday, the sports world was taken aback by Haley's unexpected announcement that she's coming out of retirement for one more year of college basketball.
What's even more surprising is that her twin sister, Hanna, has chosen not to make a similar comeback, instead opting to support Haley from the sidelines.
The inseparable twin sisters, who have built a joint brand, are now leaving fans wondering about the future.
In a candid clip from their Twin Talk podcast, Haley opened up about the decision, revealing that it's perfectly fine for her and her twin sister to pursue different interests.
Cavinder twins pursue separate paths as Haley returns to basketball
"It's okay if we're twins; it's okay that we have different things we enjoy and we have different passions. And it doesn't have to be just together," Haley shared in Saturday's episode.
In the past three months, she not only discovered an insatiable desire to play basketball but also learned to believe that all her other enjoyments would naturally harmonize with her pursuit of playing basketball.
While Haley hasn't revealed what school she is set to represent this upcoming NCAA season, she did enter the transfer portal and won't be returning to Miami, where she led the women's hoops program to a first-time Elite Eight appearance last season.
