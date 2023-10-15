Haley Cavinder reveals true feelings about basketball amid shock comeback

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - Haley Cavinder isn't done with basketball just yet!

Haley Cavinder opened up about her decision to return to college basketball without her sister in a new episode of the Twin Talk podcast. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

On Friday, the sports world was taken aback by Haley's unexpected announcement that she's coming out of retirement for one more year of college basketball.

What's even more surprising is that her twin sister, Hanna, has chosen not to make a similar comeback, instead opting to support Haley from the sidelines.

The inseparable twin sisters, who have built a joint brand, are now leaving fans wondering about the future.

In a candid clip from their Twin Talk podcast, Haley opened up about the decision, revealing that it's perfectly fine for her and her twin sister to pursue different interests.