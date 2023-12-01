Haley Cavinder reveals what her friends really think of new boyfriend

Haley Cavinder spilled the tea on her relationship with Dallas Cowboys' Jake Ferguson while dishing out the deets of what her inner circle thinks of him.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Dallas, Texas - It looks like Haley Cavinder isn't the only gal supporting the Dallas Cowboys this season!

Haley Cavinder (third from l) has revealed what her inner circle thinks of her new boyfriend, Jake Ferguson.
Haley Cavinder has scored big in the dating game, officially confirming Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson as her boyfriend.

In her latest TikTok sensation shared on Thursday, Haley spilled the tea on her relationship with Jake while dishing out the deets of what her inner circle thinks of him.

Navigating the dating world can be tricky when your BFFs aren't a fan of your boo, but Haley dodged that bullet. Luckily, her squad of girlfriends, including her twin sister Hanna, is giving Jake 10s across the board.

Haley wrote, "when your friends all support your boyfriend>," over the clip showing her friends and sister locking arms, wearing Cowboys gear, and parading joyously.

With a flood of likes and comments, it seems like Haley and Jake have scored not just in love but also in the popularity game.

Haley Cavinder shouts out Jake Ferguson in viral TikTok

Fans couldn't get enough of Haley Cavinder's (r) latest TikTok about boyfriend Jake Ferguson.
With fans raving over Haley Cavinder's latest TikTok about her boyfriend, it seems like her girlfriends aren't the only big supporter of him!

"Ferguson becoming my favorite Cowboy! Helluva game he played total BALLER. He the man fr!" one fan wrote.

"And he went OFF," another added.

"My respect for Jake Ferguson [increasing]," another raved.

Haley Cavinder is set to join the TCU hoops program in 2024 for her final year of NCAA basketball eligibility.

