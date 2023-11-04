Haley Cavinder shows off epic hoops skills on TikTok ahead of NCAA comeback

Gilbert, Arizona - A captivating new TikTok trend has stormed the sports corner of the popular social media platform, and Haley Cavinder found herself irresistibly drawn into the craze.

Haley Cavinder showed off her impressive basketball skills in a viral new TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@cavindertwins

In a video shared on Friday, the 22-year-old athlete-influencer displayed her impressive dribbling skills before panning the camera upwards in slow motion to capture the thrilling moment when she effortlessly sunk a long-distance shot.

Set to a slowed-down rendition of Michael Jackson's iconic track Heaven Can Wait, Haley's video was a big hit with fans.

The former Miami standout has stirred up considerable excitement among her fans as she makes her remarkable return to the basketball court.

Haley and her sister, Hanna, both retired from college basketball in a shocking move earlier this year. While Haley is heading back to the hardwood, her twin is not following in her footsteps.

With a glimpse of dazzling ball-handling skills in the new video, Haley got fans even more excited for her next outing on the court.

"Sweet shot!!" one fan wrote.

"The Baller," another added.