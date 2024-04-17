Hanna Cavinder ignites college basketball comeback rumors in viral TikTok

Hanna Cavinder decided to step up her TikTok hoops game and join Haley in the spotlight, shooting an epic long shot that ignited comeback rumors.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Fort Worth, Texas - A dynamic duo of basketball trickery, the Cavinder twins are at it again with their jaw-dropping antics on the court.

Hanna Cavinder (l.) decided to step up her TikTok hoops game and join Haley in the spotlight, shooting an epic long shot that ignited comeback rumors.  © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

This time, however, there's a twist – Hanna decided to step up her game and join Haley in the spotlight!

Renowned for their electrifying basketball TikToks, these former Miami hoopers have been consistently delivering fire content lately.

While their typical routine involves Hanna assisting Haley for some mind-blowing shots, this time, Hanna decided to take matters into her own hands – quite literally!

In a new video that quickly racked up over 200,000 views on Instagram and TikTok combined, Hanna surprised everyone by launching a behind-the-back pass to Haley, who effortlessly sunk a long-range three-pointer.

But just when viewers thought the excitement was winding down, Hanna unleashed her own long-distance shot, leaving fans in awe.

"you're seeing double?" they captioned the video, sparking a frenzy among fans who couldn't help but wonder: is Hanna gearing up for a basketball comeback like her sister Haley?

Is Hanna Cavinder returning to college basketball?

The latest TikTok from the Cavinder twins has fans speculating about their next moves.
The latest TikTok from the Cavinder twins has fans speculating about their next moves.  © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins

While Hanna has revealed that she's officially done with college hoops for good, that hasn't stopped fans from wondering if she's holding out on a secret comeback.

"Is Ms. Hanna Cavinder making her comeback debut?? I will cry," one fan asked.

"Best bball duo of all time fr," another added.

"Are you gonna go declare for the draft after next season?" another asked.

Haley, meanwhile, is set to join TCU hoops following the end of my spring semester.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

