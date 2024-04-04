Cavinder twins spill on disagreements over college basketball return

Fort Worth, Texas - Hanna Cavinder recently made a hilarious revelation about her and her twin sister Haley's decision regarding a potential comeback to NCAA basketball .

The Cavinder twins shared a hilarious glimpse into their thoughts on returning to college basketball in a viral Instagram reel. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / hanna.cavinder

While Haley is gearing up to return to college hoops with TCU this fall, Hanna has decided to retire from the sport.



In an Instagram reel shared earlier this week, the Cavinder twins were caught play-fighting with an on-screen caption that read, "Deciding if we want to take our 5th year in basketball."

The clip showed Haley standing on the "I want to play" side, playfully knocking out Hanna, who stood under "I don't want to play."

The caption on the video humorously summed up the situation: "how twins make a decision."

In the end, Haley playfully knocked out Hanna, symbolizing their choice.

The clip garnered over 4 million views, with hundreds of fans laughing over the twins' sense of humor.

Even in retirement, Hanna's playful spirit shines through as she walks away from the sport she loves.