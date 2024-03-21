Hanna Cavinder shares emotional reflection on retirement amid March Madness

Fort Worth, Texas - With March Madness in full swing, the Cavinder twins are feeling nostalgic for the thrill of the basketball court.

As March Madness heats up, the Cavinder twins are reminiscing about their basketball days as two of the hottest players with Miami basketball. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / hanna.cavinder

After graduating from Miami last May, they initially retired from hoops to pursue a new athletic career in the WWE.



However, Haley had a change of heart and decided to return to NCAA hoops, committing to join TCU this fall.

While Haley prepares for her comeback, Hanna has chosen to support her sister from the sidelines rather than return to the court herself.

Having played basketball for most of her life, Hanna expressed her emotions about missing out on March Madness in a heartfelt Instagram reel that quickly went viral on Thursday.

In a viral video set to Don't You Worry Child Swedish House Mafia, she shared a photo of her and Haley celebrating during March Madness with the lyric, "Those days are gone."

The clip then showed them as young girls along with the line, "Now they're memories on the wall," highlighting the bittersweet nostalgia of their journey.

