Hanna Cavinder shares emotional reflection on retirement amid March Madness
Fort Worth, Texas - With March Madness in full swing, the Cavinder twins are feeling nostalgic for the thrill of the basketball court.
After graduating from Miami last May, they initially retired from hoops to pursue a new athletic career in the WWE.
However, Haley had a change of heart and decided to return to NCAA hoops, committing to join TCU this fall.
While Haley prepares for her comeback, Hanna has chosen to support her sister from the sidelines rather than return to the court herself.
Having played basketball for most of her life, Hanna expressed her emotions about missing out on March Madness in a heartfelt Instagram reel that quickly went viral on Thursday.
In a viral video set to Don't You Worry Child Swedish House Mafia, she shared a photo of her and Haley celebrating during March Madness with the lyric, "Those days are gone."
The clip then showed them as young girls along with the line, "Now they're memories on the wall," highlighting the bittersweet nostalgia of their journey.
Does Hanna Cavinder regret leaving college basketball?
"This makes me really sad last years match madnesss was the best time ever!!!!" big sister Brooke Cavinder wrote.
"crying rn," twin sister Haley commented.
"At least you have the memories you will never forget," one fan said.
While Hanna may never hit the basketball court competitively again, Haley may find her way back to the tournament alongside the Horned Frogs next season.
