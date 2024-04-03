Will Haley Cavinder be a March Madness star in 2025?

Fort Worth, Texas - March Madness has Haley Cavinder in full-on hoops mode, hyping up her fans on TikTok as she gears up for the upcoming college basketball season.

March Madness has Haley Cavinder fully immersed in basketball mode, exciting her TikTok followers for the upcoming season. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

Since announcing her comeback last year, Haley has been grinding both on and off the court as she prepares for her final season of NCAA hoops.



The former Miami leading scorer is set to showcase her skills at TCU, and she's been giving fans a sneak peek inside her comeback training via social media.

In her latest TikTok shared on Wednesday, she pulled out some Caitlin Clark-esque moves, effortlessly sinking two long shots in a row.

While the true number of attempts it took to nail the shot remains a mystery, Haley seems to be in top form and ready to hit the basketball court with her hoops squad this fall.

"Tcu let's go," one fan wrote.

"Real life Lola bunny ..," another complimented.