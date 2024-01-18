Will Haley Cavinder play this season after critical TCU roster losses?
Fort Worth, Texas - Haley Cavinder's anticipated return to the TCU Horned Frogs women's basketball team in 2024 just might take an earlier shift!
Last October, Cavinder announced her move to TCU as she came out of retirement from college hoops, and just weeks ago, the team boasted an impressive 14-0 record, positioning themselves as one of the top contenders for March Madness.
But now, the season's future isn't looking too promising.
The team has since faced unexpected challenges, with a slew of injuries prompting the shocking cancellation of their upcoming games against Kansas State and Iowa.
The Horned Frogs now find themselves in a roster crisis, prompting a drastic measure: they've set up open tryouts for the team this week.
Could this open the door for Cavinder to hit the court for TCU earlier than expected?
Will Haley Cavinder come back to basketball sooner than expected?
In an unexpected turn of events, TCU is seeking fresh talent to bolster its roster and navigate through the remainder of the season.
With the tables turned, both the team and Cavinder herself might be wishing for her on-court presence sooner than her planned return next fall.
Given her rigorous training, the former Miami hooper may be ready to pick up the slack on short notice.
Stay tuned as TCU looks to rebuild and face the challenges head-on with new additions to their squad!
Cover photo: Collage: SKEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot / Instagram / Haleycavinder