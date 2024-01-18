Will Haley Cavinder play this season after critical TCU roster losses?

Fort Worth, Texas - Haley Cavinder 's anticipated return to the TCU Horned Frogs women's basketball team in 2024 just might take an earlier shift!

Haley Cavinder's anticipated return to college basketball might come earlier than expected after the TCU Horned Frogs suffered a number of injuries. © Screenshot / Instagram / Haleycavinder

Last October, Cavinder announced her move to TCU as she came out of retirement from college hoops, and just weeks ago, the team boasted an impressive 14-0 record, positioning themselves as one of the top contenders for March Madness.



But now, the season's future isn't looking too promising.

The team has since faced unexpected challenges, with a slew of injuries prompting the shocking cancellation of their upcoming games against Kansas State and Iowa.

The Horned Frogs now find themselves in a roster crisis, prompting a drastic measure: they've set up open tryouts for the team this week.

Could this open the door for Cavinder to hit the court for TCU earlier than expected?