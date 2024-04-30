Hanna Cavinder sends strong message to Hurricane hoops fans: "She's back!"

Miami, Florida - Hanna Cavinder has a big message for fans amid her comeback to college basketball !

Hanna Cavinder showed off her excitement for her return to college basketball in a viral Instagram video, which saw her rocking her Miami uniform. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / hanna.cavinder

The 23-year-old Miami hooper is absolutely excited to be back on the court alongside her twin sister, Haley.

After a series of posts showing her excitement to return to the NCAA court, on Tuesday morning, she gave Hurricane fans a message in a viral Instagram reel.

Captioned, "can't wait to be back @ the U," in the clip, Hanna lip-synced to one fiery audio.

"I took over a year off and cut you b***hes some slack, tell a friend to tell a friend... she's back!" the sound says.

Hanna's hype video sent fans into a tizzy, and they didn't hold their tongue from sharing their excitement about seeing her play again!

"The green looks so good on you!!" one fan wrote.

"tuned in," Haley commented.

"This is everything," another fan said.