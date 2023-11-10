Will Haley Cavinder actually return to NCAA basketball this season?

Haley Cavinder is notably absent from any NCAA sideline despite the fact that the hoops season has already begun. © MADDIE MEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Last month, basketball fans learned that Haley is set to return to NCAA basketball for another season after retiring in April.

Subsequently, news broke that she had entered the transfer portal, intending to join a program outside of her alma mater's team, the Miami Hurricanes, for the current season.

Despite the fact that the NCAA hoops season has already begun with some teams progressing to their third games, Cavinder is notably absent from any sideline.

Amidst speculation fueled by a viral video of the athlete-influencer strolling on TCU's campus, fans anticipated her joining the Horned Frogs for her final year of eligibility.

However, despite the buzz, the accomplished player is notably absent from TCU's roster, leading to a mysterious lack of information about her upcoming season across the internet.

What could be the story behind Haley Cavinder's unexpected absence from the NCAA basketball scene?