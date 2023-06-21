Celebrities get on the climate action train at Hollywood summit

Los Angeles, California – Stars including Jane Fonda and the Oscar-winning directors of Everything Everywhere All At Once will urge the entertainment industry to tackle climate change head-on at a summit in Los Angeles this week.

Hollywood celebrities and creators are coming together to change the conversation around how climate change on portrayed onscreen at the Hollywood Climate Summit, held June 21 to 24, 2023. © Collage: Unsplash/Markus Spiske & Venti Views

The Hollywood Climate Summit begins on the summer solstice and brings filmmakers together with scientists and activists, in a bid to change the industry's culture and to encourage movies and TV shows to use their outsized influence on audiences around the world.

"Hollywood is an extremely powerful industry," said summit co-founder and TV writer Ali Weinstein. "We are on the precipice of cultural change in many ways."

Yet a recent study by the Norman Lear Center and Good Energy found the climate crisis was "virtually nonexistent" in scripted entertainment.

Fewer than 3% of around 37,000 TV and film scripts made since 2016 mentioned "any climate-related keywords," and only 0.6% used the words "climate change."

"We see this as a huge problem because, for the most part, people on average spend more time with television and film characters than they do with their own families," fellow summit co-founder Heather Fipps said.

"It is really important for us to steep our fictional worlds in our reality."

Weinstein added: "Every single person on earth is being affected by the climate crisis in some way. If we're not showing that in our day-to-day content, that content is science fiction."