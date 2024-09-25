Chappell Roan fires back at "both sides" discourse as she confirms who she's voting for

Los Angeles, California - Chappell Roan has dropped another video firing back at the criticism of her comments on the 2024 presidential election, with the star now going further in depth about why she refuses to endorse either candidate.

After sharing an initial explanation on Tuesday night, the 26-year-old returned to TikTok with another video on Wednesday to fire back at the ongoing discourse around her decision not to endorse a candidate because "there are problems on both sides."

"Endorsing and voting are completely different," Chappell explained.

"Like obviously, f**k the policies of the right, but also f**k some of the policies of the left. That's why I can't endorse," she added.

The Casual singer has been at the center of a (chronically) online debate after she told The Guardian that she didn't "feel pressured to endorse someone" but encouraged fans to "vote small, vote for what's going on in your city."

Some took issue with Chappell's statement about there being "problems on both sides," arguing that the seeming equivalency of Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris was problematic.

After confirming that she wouldn't be voting for the former president in her first video, she shared in her latest message that she would be voting for Kamala.

But she reiterated her disappointment in the Democratic party as well, adding, "There is no way I can stand behind some of the left's completely transphobic and completely genocidal views."