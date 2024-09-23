Chappell Roan sparks controversy after declining to endorse candidate in 2024 election
Los Angeles, California - Rising superstar Chappell Roan has caused a stir in her fanbase after sharing that she won't be endorsing a candidate in the upcoming presidential election.
The Midwest Princess casually dropped the news in an interview with The Guardian, released on Friday.
Chappell, who is known for her advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community and political activism, admitted that there are problems with both political parties.
"There are so many things that I would want to change," she said, adding, "There's problems on both sides."
The 26-year-old encouraged everyone to vote, but fans on social media are divided, especially considering her music and aesthetic have been linked to the presidential campaign of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.
The comments left fans online divided, with some criticizing her stance on social media.
"unfortunately, it's a situation where you have to choose the lesser of two evils, and it's not the time to act all vaguely," one fan commented on X.
Another similarly added, "Again with the both sides rhetoric?"
Others praised her for her stance, calling attention to her previous political statements that have provided more context for her decision.
What do fans think about Chappell Roan's political stance?
The Hot to Go! singer previously shed light on her issues with the Biden-Harris administration during her performance at Gov Ball earlier this year.
While on stage, Chappell revealed she had rejected an invitation to perform at the White House's Pride event due to the president's continued backing of Israel's assault on Gaza.
One fan wrote, "She's right. There are problems on both sides. I'm still deciding if I want to vote."
"Chappell openly supports Palestine. It would be surprising if she endorsed candidates who openly praise Israel and their 'right to defend itself,'" another said.
Regardless of what people may assume from her latest remarks, Chappell seems to be focused on addressing issues in a more streamlined way – with the hopes of a faster resolution.
Cover photo: Collage: Kevin Dietsch & Mandel NGAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@chappellroan