Chappell Roan sparks controversy after declining to endorse candidate in 2024 election

Los Angeles, California - Rising superstar Chappell Roan has caused a stir in her fanbase after sharing that she won't be endorsing a candidate in the upcoming presidential election.

Chappell Roan (c.) admitted that she is not endorsing either Donald Trump (l.) or Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential election due to "problems on both sides." © Collage: Kevin Dietsch & Mandel NGAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@chappellroan

The Midwest Princess casually dropped the news in an interview with The Guardian, released on Friday.

Chappell, who is known for her advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community and political activism, admitted that there are problems with both political parties.

"There are so many things that I would want to change," she said, adding, "There's problems on both sides."

The 26-year-old encouraged everyone to vote, but fans on social media are divided, especially considering her music and aesthetic have been linked to the presidential campaign of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

The comments left fans online divided, with some criticizing her stance on social media.

"unfortunately, it's a situation where you have to choose the lesser of two evils, and it's not the time to act all vaguely," one fan commented on X.

Another similarly added, "Again with the both sides rhetoric?"

Others praised her for her stance, calling attention to her previous political statements that have provided more context for her decision.