Chappell Roan defends decision not to endorse 2024 candidate after backlash
Los Angeles, California - Chappell Roan has fired back after the star's explanation for not endorsing a candidate in the 2024 presidential election sparked controversy online.
The 26-year-old singer took to TikTok on Tuesday night to shed further light on her comments in a recent interview, where she said she didn't feel pressure to endorse a candidate and noted that there are "problems on both sides."
"I have encouraged people to use critical thinking skills to learn about what they're voting for, learn about who they're voting for, and ask questions, and it's being completely taken out of context, per usual," Chappell said in the video.
She went on to confirm she was not planning to vote for Donald Trump – but she won't be endorsing his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, either.
"I will always question those in power, and those making decisions over other people." she explained.
"I will stand up for what's right and what I believe in. It's always at the forefront of my project, and I'm sorry that you fell for the clickbait."
The Pink Pony Club artist's initial comments spread like wildfire on social media, with some fans taking issue with her seeming equivocation of the two candidates and others assuming that her comments implied support for the former president.
Chappell Roan vows to "stand up for what's right"
Chappell has been openly critical of the Biden-Harris administration's backing of Israel's ongoing assault on Gaza by sending billions of dollars worth of deadly weapons.
While performing at the Gov Ball earlier this year, she revealed that she had declined an invitation to perform at a White House Pride event.
"We want liberty, justice, and freedom for all. When you do that, that's when I'll come," she explained of her rejection.
After revealing her choice not to endorse a candidate publicly, Chappell cited trans rights as the issue she was most concerned about in the 2024 election.
"They cannot have cis people making decisions for trans people, period," she told The Guardian.
The Casual singer noted this in her TikTok response, arguing that many were "just not reading" the full quote.
Above all else, Chappell made it clear she wants fans to question the world around them in order to make the most informed decisions for themselves.
"It's important for me to question authority, and question world leaders, and question myself," she said.
"Question my algorithm. Question if some person that tweeted something about something else is even true. It's important to question, because that's how I think we move forward."
Cover photo: Collage: ANGELA WEISS & Jim WATSON / AFP & Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP