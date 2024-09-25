Chappell Roan defends decision not to endorse 2024 candidate after backlash

Los Angeles, California - Chappell Roan has fired back after the star 's explanation for not endorsing a candidate in the 2024 presidential election sparked controversy online.

The 26-year-old singer took to TikTok on Tuesday night to shed further light on her comments in a recent interview, where she said she didn't feel pressure to endorse a candidate and noted that there are "problems on both sides."

"I have encouraged people to use critical thinking skills to learn about what they're voting for, learn about who they're voting for, and ask questions, and it's being completely taken out of context, per usual," Chappell said in the video.

She went on to confirm she was not planning to vote for Donald Trump – but she won't be endorsing his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, either.

"I will always question those in power, and those making decisions over other people." she explained.

"I will stand up for what's right and what I believe in. It's always at the forefront of my project, and I'm sorry that you fell for the clickbait."

The Pink Pony Club artist's initial comments spread like wildfire on social media, with some fans taking issue with her seeming equivocation of the two candidates and others assuming that her comments implied support for the former president.