Chappell Roan's response to Billboard sparks mixed reactions from fans: "She needs to relax"

Los Angeles, California - Pop sensation Chappell Roan has found herself in the center of headlines once again, this time for calling out Billboard after a recent Instagram post.

Chappell Roan clapped back at a recent Instagram post from Billboard announcing that she had split with her management team. © Collage: Rebecca Sapp / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@billboard

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Billboard announced that Chappell Roan had parted ways with her management following her recent Grammy nominations.

The post also noted that her former management company, State of the Art, did not publicly congratulate her on the nominations.

Chappell responded to the post, saying, "Yall suck for this," which has caused a stir of controversy with many online.

One fan on X stated, "I usually support Chappell, but Billboard is simply doing their job by reporting on music business news. This isn’t some major invasion of privacy. She needs to relax."

While the 26-year-old singer is known for calling out the media and paparazzi, many fans believe the comment wasn't warranted.