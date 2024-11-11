Chappell Roan's response to Billboard sparks mixed reactions from fans: "She needs to relax"
Los Angeles, California - Pop sensation Chappell Roan has found herself in the center of headlines once again, this time for calling out Billboard after a recent Instagram post.
In an Instagram post on Sunday, Billboard announced that Chappell Roan had parted ways with her management following her recent Grammy nominations.
The post also noted that her former management company, State of the Art, did not publicly congratulate her on the nominations.
Chappell responded to the post, saying, "Yall suck for this," which has caused a stir of controversy with many online.
One fan on X stated, "I usually support Chappell, but Billboard is simply doing their job by reporting on music business news. This isn’t some major invasion of privacy. She needs to relax."
While the 26-year-old singer is known for calling out the media and paparazzi, many fans believe the comment wasn't warranted.
Fans react to Chappell Roan's comment on Billboard IG post
"you shouldnt be angry at billboard," a user wrote.
Another fan shared a similar sentiment, writing, "no way shes complaining about billboard reporting about the music industry? girl thats BILLBOARD."
However, others believe it's possible that she was reacting to the comment about her former management not publicly congratulating her.
"They’re so shady, they’re trying to imply there is drama cause they don’t congratulate her and posted this right after the Grammys when it was been known since October," one wrote.
A second fan said, "the timing of the story WAS shady AF so they do indeed 'suck for this.'"
Regardless, the HOT TO GO! artist has been living it up and is getting ready for the release of her sophomore album.
