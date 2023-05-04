Chrishell Stause and the Selling Sunset cast gear up for an epic season 6!

Los Angeles, California - Chrishell Stause is giving fans a first glimpse at the action of Selling Sunset's sixth season with an epic, fashion-forward teaser unlike any other.

A new Selling Sunset season six teaser just dropped, and the cast is looking fashionable – and dramatic – as ever! © Screenshot/Instagram/chrishell.stause

The countdown until season six of Selling Sunset has officially begun, and Netflix is wasting no time dropping teasers left and right with a little help from the cast.

On Thursday, Chrishell, Mary Fitzgerald, and their Selling Sunset castmates respectively posted a new trailer on Instagram for the upcoming season, and it looks spicy as ever!

The teaser starts off with various cast members pulling their luxury rides into different driveways while sporting iconic looks.

Chrishell is heard saying, "Goals don't change – ring that bell and cash some checks," while footage featuring the actor-turned-realtor and her boo of a year, Australian music artist G Flip, plays in the background.

Other scenes from Selling Sunset season six's latest teaser show Mary Fitzgerald taking on more responsibilities at the Oppenheim Group, and Amanza Smith voicing her concern for "the new girl" in the office aka Nick Cannon's ex Bre Tiesi.

"I don't think the O Group is ready for me," Bre says in the teaser, while Chelsea Lazkani is heard questioning Bre's choices in her personal life.