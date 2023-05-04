Chrishell Stause and the Selling Sunset cast gear up for an epic season 6!
Los Angeles, California - Chrishell Stause is giving fans a first glimpse at the action of Selling Sunset's sixth season with an epic, fashion-forward teaser unlike any other.
The countdown until season six of Selling Sunset has officially begun, and Netflix is wasting no time dropping teasers left and right with a little help from the cast.
On Thursday, Chrishell, Mary Fitzgerald, and their Selling Sunset castmates respectively posted a new trailer on Instagram for the upcoming season, and it looks spicy as ever!
The teaser starts off with various cast members pulling their luxury rides into different driveways while sporting iconic looks.
Chrishell is heard saying, "Goals don't change – ring that bell and cash some checks," while footage featuring the actor-turned-realtor and her boo of a year, Australian music artist G Flip, plays in the background.
Other scenes from Selling Sunset season six's latest teaser show Mary Fitzgerald taking on more responsibilities at the Oppenheim Group, and Amanza Smith voicing her concern for "the new girl" in the office aka Nick Cannon's ex Bre Tiesi.
"I don't think the O Group is ready for me," Bre says in the teaser, while Chelsea Lazkani is heard questioning Bre's choices in her personal life.
Selling Sunset season 6 newcomer defends her lifestyle
Despite Chelsea's critiques, Bre declares, "Who I have children with is my business, I don't need a judge and jury," likely alluding to her decision to have a child with Nick Cannon, the star who is known for expanding his child count with various partners.
Then, Emma Hernan takes center stage with an epic quote that surely has fans stoked for the season six drama: "We have some bad f**king eggs in the office," she says before the scene switches to a company dinner where Nicole Young is heard telling Chrishell not to "go there," to which Chrishell replies, "Nicole, I will go there every time, and I'm not scared of you at all."
In the comments under Chrishell's teaser post, her partner G Flip simply wrote, "Yeah baby," while her costar Emma commented,"God damn you’re so fine, every time it gets to you I have to wipe the drool off my floor from me Benny and the kittys!!!!! Hahaha."
Selling Sunset season six premieres on Netflix May 19.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/bre_tiesi