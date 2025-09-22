Chrissy Teigen reveals the heartbreaking reason she began taking Ozempic

Los Angeles, California - Model Chrissy Teigen shared an emotional confession about what led her to begin taking controversial weight loss injections.

Chrissy Teigen (r.) and John Legend suffered a devastating pregnancy loss five years ago when their unborn son's heart stopped beating. © Screenshot/Instagram/@chrissyteigen

Five years ago, Teigen and her husband, John Legend, were preparing to welcome a baby boy when little Jack's heart suddenly stopped beating at 20 weeks.

The 39-year-old was in "deep depression of seeing this pregnant belly with no baby in it," as she revealed last week in her podcast Self-Conscious.

Teigen said she had gained about 40 pounds by the time she lost baby Jack, and her body was "completely stuck."

So, she turned to the diabetes medication Ozempic, which has become a popular weight loss method among celebrities.

Teigen explained that she didn't see any results for about a year, but after that, "I was finally able to lose the weight that was so reminding me of the baby that I had lost," she said.