Chrissy Teigen reveals the heartbreaking reason she began taking Ozempic
Los Angeles, California - Model Chrissy Teigen shared an emotional confession about what led her to begin taking controversial weight loss injections.
Five years ago, Teigen and her husband, John Legend, were preparing to welcome a baby boy when little Jack's heart suddenly stopped beating at 20 weeks.
The 39-year-old was in "deep depression of seeing this pregnant belly with no baby in it," as she revealed last week in her podcast Self-Conscious.
Teigen said she had gained about 40 pounds by the time she lost baby Jack, and her body was "completely stuck."
So, she turned to the diabetes medication Ozempic, which has become a popular weight loss method among celebrities.
Teigen explained that she didn't see any results for about a year, but after that, "I was finally able to lose the weight that was so reminding me of the baby that I had lost," she said.
Why Chrissy Teigen hid her Ozempic use
"There I was, existing in a body that didn't feel like mine, with absolutely nothing to celebrate – just the constant reminder that this body that once carried life for 20 weeks, was now just a…sad reminder," Teigen wrote on Instagram.
For a long time, the mother of four kept her Ozempic use a secret, as she sold cookbooks to her fans and always shared her passion for food.
"You really couldn't f**king talk about it without looking like the biggest a**hole on the planet," she said.
She added that she was on the medication when there was a shortage, adding to her guilt.
After suffering her heartbreaking pregnancy loss, Teigen went on to welcome a daughter named Esti and a son named Wren, the latter of whom was born via a surrogate.
