Dakota Johnson gets covered in blood in shocking look at Verity movie!

New York, New York - Dakota Johnson has gone viral after images and clips of the star covered in blood circulated on social media, but what was actually going on?

Dakota Johnson went viral after photos of her covered in blood on the set of Verity hit social media. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

The alarming photos actually featured fake blood, as the Fifty Shades of Gray actor was on the set of her new movie, Verity.

The film is an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's ultra-popular thriller, and Johnson has nabbed the lead role of author Lowen Ashleigh.

The novel follows Lowen as she is hired by a man to continue writing the book series penned by his wife, the titular Verity.

He decides to do so, as Verity has been unresponsive since a terrible car accident,

While doing research for the next book, Lowen stumbles upon Verity's diary, which contains shocking revelations that call everything into question.

As for why Johnson is covered in blood during the latest shoot, that was likely for the filming of the opening scene, where Lowen is a witness to a brutal car accident and is splashed with the victim's blood.