Dakota Johnson gets covered in blood in shocking look at Verity movie!
New York, New York - Dakota Johnson has gone viral after images and clips of the star covered in blood circulated on social media, but what was actually going on?
The alarming photos actually featured fake blood, as the Fifty Shades of Gray actor was on the set of her new movie, Verity.
The film is an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's ultra-popular thriller, and Johnson has nabbed the lead role of author Lowen Ashleigh.
The novel follows Lowen as she is hired by a man to continue writing the book series penned by his wife, the titular Verity.
He decides to do so, as Verity has been unresponsive since a terrible car accident,
While doing research for the next book, Lowen stumbles upon Verity's diary, which contains shocking revelations that call everything into question.
As for why Johnson is covered in blood during the latest shoot, that was likely for the filming of the opening scene, where Lowen is a witness to a brutal car accident and is splashed with the victim's blood.
Who will star in the Verity movie adaptation?
Hoover has found herself a star-studded cast for her latest film adaptation, as Johnson will be joined by Hollywood icon Anne Hathaway, who takes on the role of Verity.
Her husband, meanwhile, will be played by Trap star Josh Hartnett.
This is the second adaptation of Hoover's BookTok-viral novels following It Ends With Us, which debuted last summer.
The film, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, was a hit at the box office, but it has since been caught up in controversy amid the stars' bitter legal battle sparked by Lively's allegations of sexual harassment by Baldoni.
Along with Verity, Hoover's romances Regretting You and Reminders of Him have also been picked up for movie adaptations.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Cover-Images