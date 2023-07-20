Daniel Radcliffe opens up about turbulent time following his son's birth

London, UK - Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is enjoying his latest role as a new dad, despite its many challenges.

Daniel Radcliffe dished on the challenges of new fatherhood in a new interview this week. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

In April, the 33-year-old welcome his first child with his longtime girlfriend, Erin Darke.

Earlier this month, Radcliffe confirmed that the baby is a boy and gushed over the already-wild ride of fatherhood.

"It's great. It's crazy and intense, but he's wonderful, and Erin is amazing," he told ET.

In a new interview with Extra on Monday, the Lost City star shared more exciting updates about his little one while getting candid about the difficulties of parenthood.

Thankfully, after three months of robbing the new parents of any sleep, their baby boy is now in a "less screaming phase" and is now flashing "little smiles and giggling."

"It's been a crazy few months, as anyone who's been through parenthood would attest. But it's also the literal best thing that’s ever happened, so it's great," he said.

The Miracle Workers actor also shared that while he has no plans to stop acting, he does hope to take on a bit less work to spend more time with his newborn.