Demi Lovato opens up about new anti-wrinkle injectables venture
Los Angeles, California - Demi Lovato got honest about her new beauty routine and why getting injectables isn't "taboo."
On Wednesday, the 31-year-old pop star announced her partnership with Xeomin, an anti-wrinkle injection used to improve the look of frown lines.
Though injectables are controversial, Demi is standing by her role as the brand's newest ambassador.
"I've always believed in making choices that are empowering, keep you true to yourself and help you look and feel your best," the Heart Attack artist told People.
"I've incorporated Xeomin into my routine every three months, and it gives me the results I want while still looking like myself. There are times I like to get glam and times when I don’t like to wear makeup at all, and this gives me the confidence for both," she continued.
Demi Lovato talks beauty and wedding plans with Jutes
The Confident singer added that she wanted to be "transparent" with her fans, adding: "It normalizes it and takes the taboo away from injectables."
"It's all about what makes you feel like your best self. Don't listen to naysayers. Do what makes you feel comfortable in your own skin," Demi shared.
Meanwhile, the Disney alum is also gearing up for her upcoming nuptials with her fiancé, Jutes, which she's feeling "chill" about.
"Right now, it's just easy-peasy. Let's get a planner and let's look at venues. So it's pretty calm right now. We've got some time," the Cool for the Summer singer told the site.
The star noted that while she's sure there will be "stress" with wedding planning, she's "really looking forward to it."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/instagram/ddlovato