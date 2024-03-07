Demi Lovato opens up about new anti-wrinkle injectables venture

Los Angeles, California - Demi Lovato got honest about her new beauty routine and why getting injectables isn't "taboo."

Demi Lovato opened up about becoming an ambassador for an anti-wrinkle injection brand, Xeomin. © Screenshot/Instagram/ddlovato

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old pop star announced her partnership with Xeomin, an anti-wrinkle injection used to improve the look of frown lines.

Though injectables are controversial, Demi is standing by her role as the brand's newest ambassador.

"I've always believed in making choices that are empowering, keep you true to yourself and help you look and feel your best," the Heart Attack artist told People.

"I've incorporated Xeomin into my routine every three months, and it gives me the results I want while still looking like myself. There are times I like to get glam and times when I don’t like to wear makeup at all, and this gives me the confidence for both," she continued.