Demi Lovato makes confident Met Gala return after eight years

New York, New York - Demi Lovato returned to the Met Gala after staying away from fashion 's biggest night for eight years.

The 31-year-old pop-rocker gave the world a heart attack when she pulled up to the star-studded event.



Demi's take on the gala's theme, Garden of Time, featured an opaque, green Prabal Gurung gown adorned in flower appliqués and a flowing train.

The Confident artist completed the dress with sultry eyeshadow and a glossy lip, plus glittering jewelry – including her brilliant engagement ring from her fiancé, Jutes!

Demi shared more glimpses of the fit via Instagram and captioned the post, "We're baaaack! Thank you Prabal Gurung for the incredible custom gown, (plus being SUCH A FUN DATE)."

Jutes gushed over her look in the comments section, writing, "most beautiful human on earth by a lot, so proud of u baby."

The former X Factor host hasn't attended the yearly gala since 2016, and she later dished to Billboard that she had a "terrible time."