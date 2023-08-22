Did Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato split from Scooter Braun?

Los Angeles, California - After Justin Bieber denied firing Scooter Braun, reports allege that Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande have parted ways with him!

Word on the street is it that Ariana Grande (l.) and Demi Lovato (r.) have said "thank you, next" to Scooter Braun (c.). © Collage: AMY SUSSMAN & RICH FURY & PATRICK T. FALLON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Are more pop stars saying "thank you, next" to Scooter Braun?

Per EW, the songstresses have both split from the music mogul.

The Wicked star, who signed with Braun in 2013, apparently parted ways with the manager recently, according to the outlet.

Meanwhile, Billboard claimed Demi also split from Braun last month, and the decision was "mutual and amicable."

A source close to the situation stated that it was "time" for the Heart Attack artist to go in a new direction, even though she was thankful for her time with SB Projects.

Additionally, the insider dished that Demi doesn't yet have new management, but "conversations" are taking place.

The newest tea follows a Puck News report that alleged Justin also gave the music executive the boot. But the chatter was denied by Braun and the Peaches singer.

Yet, fans are surmising that Braun's "downfall" is due to his feud with Taylor Swift over the ownership of her master recordings.