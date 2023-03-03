Scooter Braun dishes on trying to "move on" from Taylor Swift backlash

New York, New York - Scooter Braun may be infamous among Taylor Swift fans for forging the deal that cost her the masters of her first six albums, but he's hoping to clear the air in the years since the feud.

Taylor Swift accused Scooter Braun (l.) of "manipulative bullying" after the deal that cost her the masters to her music. © Collage: Michael Tran / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Robyn BECK / AFP

The 41-year-old music executive spoke with Bloomberg this week, and he shared some insight into how he's attempting to move away from the T-Swift controversy.

"You can choose to be angry, resentful, bitter, and actually become the story in your anger, or you can choose to say thank you for playing a role in my growth and move on," Braun said.



As he looks to move on from the drama, it certainly seems that Swift got the last laugh.

After losing her masters, the 33-year-old began re-recording her first six albums.

The massively successful releases of Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version) proved who fans are sticking behind.

Braun, meanwhile, admitted last year that he has some regrets about how the deal went down. Swift has asserted that she and her team sought to buy her masters back, but Braun didn't give them the chance to.

He confessed that he regrets his "arrogance" in his assumptions about how the deal would go over with Swift.