Did Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson split after Usher drama?

Los Angeles, California - Word on the street is that Nope star Keke Palmer and her baby daddy Darius Jackson have split following their relationship drama.

Following the 29-year-old mom's alleged diss towards Jackson with her appearance in the new music video for Usher's song Boyfriend, reports claim Keke is single.

According to ET, the Hustlers actor and the fitness trainer are no longer together.

"Keke and Darius called it quits shortly after he called her out on Twitter for her outfit at the Usher concert," an insider spilled to the outlet.

"Keke is focusing on her work and her 6-month-old son. The actor and Darius have been co-parenting, but for now, they aren’t together."

Additionally, People dished that Jackson has "moved on" after he got dragged for his viral tweet that criticized Keke's outfit.

Regarding the pair's co-parenting status, an insider noted: "You don't have to be in the same household to be good parents."