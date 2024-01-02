Doja Cat gives bff Ice Spice an extravagant birthday gift!

New York, New York - Breakout artist Ice Spice celebrated her 24th birthday with a racy photoshoot and received some very sparkly gifts. She even got a diamond bracelet from rapper Doja Cat !

Rapper Ice Spice posted seven spicy pics of herself in a see-through black dress and gold heels to Instagram, writing, "hbd 2 me" on Monday.

The racy post boasts over two and a half million likes and birthday well-wishes from fans and fellow artists like Soulja Boy, LaLa Anthony, Skai Jackson, and Yung Miami.

In her Instagram stories, the Princess Diana artist shared snaps of some very sparkly gifts, including a diamond bracelet with yellow hearts from Doja Cat.

They say that diamonds are a girl's best friend, so if your friend buys you some sparkly bling, the connection must be deep!