Doja Cat gives bff Ice Spice an extravagant birthday gift!
New York, New York - Breakout artist Ice Spice celebrated her 24th birthday with a racy photoshoot and received some very sparkly gifts. She even got a diamond bracelet from rapper Doja Cat!
Rapper Ice Spice posted seven spicy pics of herself in a see-through black dress and gold heels to Instagram, writing, "hbd 2 me" on Monday.
The racy post boasts over two and a half million likes and birthday well-wishes from fans and fellow artists like Soulja Boy, LaLa Anthony, Skai Jackson, and Yung Miami.
In her Instagram stories, the Princess Diana artist shared snaps of some very sparkly gifts, including a diamond bracelet with yellow hearts from Doja Cat.
They say that diamonds are a girl's best friend, so if your friend buys you some sparkly bling, the connection must be deep!
Ice Spice has much to celebrate!
Ice Spice and Doja Cat's friendship began when the Demons' artist announced that Ice Spice would be a supporting act in The Scarlet Tour.
During New York Fashion Week Doja, Ice Spice, Doechii, and Central Cee were spotted hanging out together. Doja also shared a slew of pics from fashion week on Instagram.
Doja Cat and Ice Spice also recently sat down together on Instagram's new podcast, Close Friends Only. They talked about their celebrity crushes, fashion trends, and their 2023 eras.
Ice Spice has a lot to celebrate! Not only did she drop her debut album Like..? in 2023. She had multiple top 10 hits and high-profile collabs with stars like, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, and PinkPantheress.
The Boy's a Liar Pt. 2 has also been nominated for four Grammys: Best New Artist, Best Rap Song, Best Song Written For Visual Media for her Barbie World collaboration, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the Taylor Swift-assisted Karma.
Will Ice Spice's 2024 be just as successful for the newly minted 24-year-old?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@icespice