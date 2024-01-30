Doja Cat stays out of rap drama with Instagram live painting sessions

Beverly Hills, California- After streaming late-night painting sessions on Instagram Live, Doja Cat has broken her X silence by opening up about her sleep troubles and her coping mechanisms.

Doja Cat has been hosting live painting sessions on her Instagram page. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/dojacat

Recently, the Say So artist has been steaming her late-night painting sessions on Instagram Live.

Thousands of fans have been tuning in to watch her paint the wall under the stairs in her house in Beverly Hills, California. At one point late Monday night, some 22,000 viewers were watching.

After Monday's painting session, Doja took to X for the first time since September to share what she has been listening to deal with her apparent sleep woes.

"It has been hard for me to sleep. these videos help me a lot. goodbye," she wrote.

She also tweeted links to two nature sound videos, two ambient music mixes, and Obongjayar's I Wish It Was Me.

The internet appreciated the suggestions. Some quipped that she should share them with her fellow celebrities, like Nicki Minaj, who have been spending their sleepless a bit too active online.