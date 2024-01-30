Doja Cat stays out of rap drama with Instagram live painting sessions
Beverly Hills, California- After streaming late-night painting sessions on Instagram Live, Doja Cat has broken her X silence by opening up about her sleep troubles and her coping mechanisms.
Recently, the Say So artist has been steaming her late-night painting sessions on Instagram Live.
Thousands of fans have been tuning in to watch her paint the wall under the stairs in her house in Beverly Hills, California. At one point late Monday night, some 22,000 viewers were watching.
After Monday's painting session, Doja took to X for the first time since September to share what she has been listening to deal with her apparent sleep woes.
"It has been hard for me to sleep. these videos help me a lot. goodbye," she wrote.
She also tweeted links to two nature sound videos, two ambient music mixes, and Obongjayar's I Wish It Was Me.
The internet appreciated the suggestions. Some quipped that she should share them with her fellow celebrities, like Nicki Minaj, who have been spending their sleepless a bit too active online.
Doja Cat reveals her advice for sleep troubles
X and Instagram users are here for Doja's painting and music suggestions for sleep. A few X users empathized with the artist's sleep difficulties in particular, with one replying, "I think we're all having trouble sleeping these days, iykyk."
Other users praised her as "Picasso" while another gushed that "Doja Cat is a whole late night mood" during her late-night sessions.
Many fans also celebrated Doja's far more chill online vibes amid the viral beef between Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj, responding to posts about the drama with clips of her painting and the caption, "meanwhile doja cat."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/dojacat