Doja Cat's latest tattoo reveal baffles and fascinates fans

By Jamie Grasse

New York, New York - Rapper Doja Cat took to Instagram to debut not one, not two, not three, but four new tattoos, each one more philosophical than the last!

Doja Cat's new tattoos are all quotes from the self-declared "philosopher entertainer," writer, and radio show host, Alan Watts. The Paint the Town Red artist is well acquainted with the world of body modification and ink, and on Monday, she fascinated fans and followers by flaunting her latest artwork on Instagram. The post, which includes a pic of Doja posing with Ice Spice, highlights a very different style. Unlike her satanic-inspired tats by Bang Bang tattoo artist MR. K, which had social media users buzzing, Doja Cat's new pieces are quotes. And it's safe to say they're quite thought-provoking!

Doja Cat's new "philosophical" tattoos

Doja unveiled her latest tattoos in an Instagram post that had fans fascinated. © Screenshot/Instagram/Doja Cat "Muddy water is best cleared by leaving it alone," a tattoo on Doja's wrist says. A different one reads: "Never pretend to a love which you do not actually feel, for love is not ours to command." There's also religion mixed into this batch: "To believe in God, we cannot likewise have faith, since faith is not clinging but letting go." Angel Reese Angel Reese latest TikTok is some real relationship goals content! The fourth and final one is the longest and possibly deepest: "To remain stable is to refrain from trying to separate yourself from a pain because you know that you cannot. Running away from fear is fear, fighting pain is pain, trying to be brave is being scared. If the mind is in pain, the mind is pain. The thinker has no other form than his thought. There is no escape."