Gaza solidarity encampments at MIT and UPenn hit with pre-dawn raids by cops

Cambridge, Massachusetts - Police on Friday carried out pre-dawn swoops on students protesting Israel 's war on Gaza, in the latest unrest on campuses across the country.

MIT students protesting in solidarity with Palestinians amid Israel's war on Gaza were arrested in a pre-dawn raid on Friday morning. © Rick Friedman / AFP

At least ten people were arrested at MIT, according to university president Sally Kornbluth, who said she had "no choice" but to dismantle the "high-risk flashpoint."



At the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, officers in tactical gear forcibly removed several dozen students who had linked arms around a statue of Benjamin Franklin, NBC reported.

Students did not resist arrest at either university.

Kornbluth offered a timeline of the weeks of protest and negotiations on the MIT campus, culminating in warnings to the students and finally her decision to ask police to clear the encampment, which she described as a "last resort."

The encampment had pitted two sides at the university against one another, she wrote.

For the demonstrators, it "symbolized a moral commitment that trumped all other considerations, because of the immense suffering in Gaza."

"You cannot suspend the movement. We will be back," they wrote on Instagram.