Activists project "Heil" on Tesla plant in Germany in response to Elon Musk salute

Berlin, Germany - Political activists in Germany said Thursday they had projected an image of Elon Musk 's infamous raised-arm salute and the word "Heil" onto the outside of his Tesla plant.

An image of Elon Musk's raised-arm salute and the word "Heil" are projected onto the Tesla plant in Berlin, Germany. © Screenshot/X/@ByDonkeys

The gesture made by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk on Monday, the day of US President Donald Trump's inauguration, drew comparisons to the Nazi salute, a claim Musk has rejected.

Campaigners from German group the Center for Political Beauty and British activists Led by Donkeys shared pictures and footage online of the protest action they said they had staged late Wednesday.

The word "heil" is seen projected onto the factory near Berlin in the font of the automaker's logo, to spell the message "Heil Tesla," a reference to the Nazi greeting that honored Adolf Hitler.

Philipp Ruch, founder of the Center for Political Beauty, said in comments to AFP that Musk had given "a Hitler salute, just like American neo-Nazis have been practicing for years."

Musk has rejected as "dirty tricks" and "propaganda" any comparisons between the Nazi salute and his gesture, which he repeated and accompanied with the words "my heart goes out to you" to the audience.