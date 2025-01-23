Elon Musk calls to "defund" Wikipedia over "Nazi salute" description

Washington DC - Elon Musk is trolling Wikipedia and encouraging its defunding after a description of his recent gesture, seen by some as a Hitler salute, appeared on the encyclopedic website.

Elon Musk gestures at the podium inside the Capital One arena on the inauguration day of President Donald Trump's second term. © REUTERS

The fight pits two of the internet's best-known tech giants against each other – and highlights the starkly different ethos behind Musk's X social media site and Wikipedia, founded by American entrepreneur Jimmy Wales.

Musk, as the majority owner of X, is behind recent easing of content moderation rules, which has allowed for rampant disinformation across his social media platform, while simultaneously positioning himself as President Donald Trump's right-hand man.

While Musk's animosity towards Wikipedia may focus outwardly on the hand gesture, Wikipedia's goal of factual neutrality makes it a natural adversary to X, a platform increasingly synonymous with hate speech and disinformation.

In a December interview with New York magazine's Intelligencer, Wales said the aim at Wikipedia is for editors to create content that is "clear and acknowledges the different viewpoints out there" even amid "the rise in divisive feelings, partisanship, culture wars, all of that."

At present, the site is regarded as generally reliable despite being written by a community of volunteers.

The dustup between Musk and Wales began after the billionaire raised eyebrows Monday with his gesticulation at a Trump inauguration event.

Thanking a crowd for returning Trump to the White House, Musk tapped the left side of his chest with his right hand and then extended his arm with his palm open. He then turned around to the crowd behind him and did it again.

As of Wednesday, both Musk's biographical Wikipedia page as well as the page on the "Nazi salute" mention the episode.