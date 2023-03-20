Elon Musk blasted for bizarre Taylor Swift tweets

San Francisco, California - Elon Musk is facing the wrath of Swifties after he made several bizarre comments about Taylor Swift on Twitter over the weekend.

Elon Musk made several odd comments about Taylor Swift on Twitter recently. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER & Michael Gonzalez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

It all began when the 51-year-old replied to Swift's post sharing photos from her rehearsal for The Eras Tour with a smoking cigarette emoji.

Musk's unsettling thirsting over the 33-year-old got even more bizarre when he chimed in on another tweet about her that said, "taylor swift rules and if you disagree you'll be kicked off the internet i'm pretty sure."

"Her limbic resonance skill is exceptional," the Tesla CEO responded.

The weird comment seemed to be complimenting Swift's ability to capture emotions in her work, but it still struck the wrong chord with most fans of the singer.

Many fans appropriately responded with a screenshot of the infamous Demi Lovato meme that reads, "GET A JOB" and "STAY AWAY FROM HER."



Exceptional limbic resonance aside, many were still too disturbed by the cigarette emoji to even begin to unpack this one.