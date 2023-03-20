Elon Musk blasted for bizarre Taylor Swift tweets
San Francisco, California - Elon Musk is facing the wrath of Swifties after he made several bizarre comments about Taylor Swift on Twitter over the weekend.
It all began when the 51-year-old replied to Swift's post sharing photos from her rehearsal for The Eras Tour with a smoking cigarette emoji.
Musk's unsettling thirsting over the 33-year-old got even more bizarre when he chimed in on another tweet about her that said, "taylor swift rules and if you disagree you'll be kicked off the internet i'm pretty sure."
"Her limbic resonance skill is exceptional," the Tesla CEO responded.
The weird comment seemed to be complimenting Swift's ability to capture emotions in her work, but it still struck the wrong chord with most fans of the singer.
Many fans appropriately responded with a screenshot of the infamous Demi Lovato meme that reads, "GET A JOB" and "STAY AWAY FROM HER."
Exceptional limbic resonance aside, many were still too disturbed by the cigarette emoji to even begin to unpack this one.
Taylor Swift fans slam Elon Musk for creepy tweets
Unfortunately, things didn't end there, as Musk also replied to a tweet asking if users thought he and the Anti-Hero singer would "make a cute couple."
If you're trying not to throw up now, you're not alone.
"LEAVE HER ALONE," one fan replied.
Thankfully, the Twitter owner appeared to laugh off the disturbing discourse with a crying laughing emoji.
As for Swift, she's probably too busy with her sold-out stadium tour to notice the Twitter buzz.
Cover photo: Collage: KEVIN WINTER & Michael Gonzalez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP