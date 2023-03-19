Taylor Swift's stage dive in The Eras Tour mermaid moment sends TikTok swimming

Glendale, Arizona - Taylor Swift has officially kicked off The Eras Tour and fans can't get enough of watching bite-sized clips of what the pop star had in store. But one magical moment has left Swifties wondering: how did she do it?

Fans on TikTok have been watching Taylor Swift's mermaid moment from The Eras Tour on repeat. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/awkwatree, amiraswift92, & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

T-Swift fans are consistently impressed with the singer, but her newest stunt has many bewildered.

Clips circulating on TikTok and beyond have shown bits and pieces from the first show of her epic 52-stop tour, which opened in Glendale, Arizona, on Friday night.

The moment happens after the 33-year-old plays the song Tim McGraw. Taylor struts from her piano in a sparkling red chiffon dress to stand in front of a hole that opens in the stage pit below.

Taylor then does a beautiful and brave-looking dive nose-first into the hole, as a splash sound effect plays. The audience lets out a collective gasp.

"What the f*ck?" and "How the f*ck did she do that?" fans are heard audibly screaming.

They spend the next minute watching a projection of Taylor "swimming" the length of the runway stage in the red dress as bubbling sounds play.

In the view from above, it looks like Taylor is gliding underwater, and the delicate imagery is something out of fans' wildest mermaid dreams.