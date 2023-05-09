Elon Musk is purging Twitter accounts that have been inactive for too long

San Francisco, California - Twitter accounts that have not been active at all for longer periods face being removed from the site, owner Elon Musk has said.

"We're purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see follower count drop," Musk said on Twitter on Monday.



The handles of deleted accounts will then be freed up for other people to use, Musk said. There was no immediate confirmation of exactly how long until an account would be removed.

A few days earlier, Musk hinted that the platform could delete the account of NPR if it did not start tweeting again after its boycott of the platform due to being inaccurately labelled "government-funded media."

Musk now appears to have softened his stance and says accounts would be "archived" if completely inactive for "several years".