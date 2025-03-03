Elon Musk launches bold attack on NATO and the UN

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has said that the US should leave NATO and the United Nations as he continues to slash the civil service and cut key agencies.

By Evan Williams

Washington DC - Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head Elon Musk has said that the US should leave both the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the United Nations (UN.)

Elon Musk has weighed in on whether the US should be in NATO and the UN. © AFP/Tierney L Cross As President Donald Trump continues to alienate the US on the world stage and edge closer to Moscow, tech billionaire Elon Musk has suggested that the Trump administration withdraw from international organizations. Musk, an unelected bureaucrat who has run rampant through the US civil service as head of DOGE, responded to a post on X that called for the US to leave both NATO and the UN by simply writing, "I agree." He did not provide any follow-up to the comment, making it unclear why he would want to withdraw the US from key international organizations during a period of intense diplomatic strife.

Trump's America continues to withdraw from the world