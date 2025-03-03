Elon Musk launches bold attack on NATO and the UN
Washington DC - Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head Elon Musk has said that the US should leave both the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the United Nations (UN.)
As President Donald Trump continues to alienate the US on the world stage and edge closer to Moscow, tech billionaire Elon Musk has suggested that the Trump administration withdraw from international organizations.
Musk, an unelected bureaucrat who has run rampant through the US civil service as head of DOGE, responded to a post on X that called for the US to leave both NATO and the UN by simply writing, "I agree."
He did not provide any follow-up to the comment, making it unclear why he would want to withdraw the US from key international organizations during a period of intense diplomatic strife.
Trump's America continues to withdraw from the world
As part of the Trump administration's many purges, the US has already began its withdrawal from the world stage. One example of such a withdrawal is via devastating cuts to USAID, which are likely to endanger millions of lives.
Musk justified these cuts by claiming, without evidence, that USAID is a "criminal organization" and accusing it of serious corruption. Meanwhile, Musk's electric vehicle company Tesla is set to receive more than $400 million in orders from the State Department.
MAGA firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene has also called for the US to leave the UN, cosponsoring a bill presented by Representative Chip Roy of Texas.
In December, Greene accused the UN of harboring "child rapists" while sharing an article The Times published in 2018 about French UN worker Didier Bourguet who in 2008 stood trial for the rape of about 20 under-aged girls between 1998 and 2004.
In a press release about the bill, Roy claimed that the UN has been receiving large amounts of US tax money "while often undermining our interests, attacking our allies, and bolstering our adversaries."
"The United Nations has devolved into a platform for tyrants and a venue to attack America and her allies. We should stop paying for it."
Cover photo: AFP/Tierney L Cross