Ryan Reynolds dodges questions about Travis Kelce amid feud rumors
Los Angeles, California - Ryan Reynolds side-stepped a question about his friendship with Travis Kelce after the NFL star reportedly unfollowed the Deadpool actor on Instagram.
In a viral clip from an event on Thursday, Ryan was repeatedly asked what went down between him and Travis that led to the alleged unfollowing.
"How come Travis Kelce unfollowed you?" the TikToker asked.
The 48-year-old Marvel star did not acknowledge the questions and remained focused on signing autographs for fans.
At the end of last month, reports circulated online claiming that the 35-year-old athlete unfollowed Ryan on Instagram, with the rumors stemming from a since-deleted Reddit thread.
The chatter surrounding Travis and the Free Guy actor come amid rampant speculation about a falling out between the pair's respective better halves – Taylor Swift and Blake Lively.
Taylor and Blake have been close pals for years, but insiders have revealed that the 37-year-old Gossip Girl alum's ongoing legal battle against Justin Baldoni put a strain on their friendship recently.
What's going on between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively?
Blake sued her It Ends With Us co-star back in December, alleging that Justin sexually harassed her on set and later hired a PR team to conduct a retaliatory smear campaign.
In his countersuit, the 41-year-old Jane the Virgin actor named Taylor as he referenced the time Blake presented him with her script rewrites for the movie, which Justin also directed.
He claimed that the 35-year-old pop star's presence made him feel pressured to accept the changes, adding to his allegations that Blake and Ryan had been trying to seek creative control over the film.
According to the latest reports, Taylor was initially "hurt" that she had been dragged into the case, but she and Blake have since recovered their friendship and have "put it all behind them".
Taylor has not commented publicly on Blake's case, but the A Simple Favor star recently broke her silence on the legal drama as she opened up about suffering the "lowest lows" over the past year.
Cover photo: Collage: Chris Delmas / AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP