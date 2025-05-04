Ryan Reynolds dodges questions about Travis Kelce amid feud rumors

Los Angeles, California - Ryan Reynolds side-stepped a question about his friendship with Travis Kelce after the NFL star reportedly unfollowed the Deadpool actor on Instagram.

Ryan Reynolds (r.) side-stepped a question about his friendship with Travis Kelce after the NFL star reportedly unfollowed the Deadpool actor on Instagram. © Collage: Chris Delmas / AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

In a viral clip from an event on Thursday, Ryan was repeatedly asked what went down between him and Travis that led to the alleged unfollowing.

"How come Travis Kelce unfollowed you?" the TikToker asked.

The 48-year-old Marvel star did not acknowledge the questions and remained focused on signing autographs for fans.

At the end of last month, reports circulated online claiming that the 35-year-old athlete unfollowed Ryan on Instagram, with the rumors stemming from a since-deleted Reddit thread.

The chatter surrounding Travis and the Free Guy actor come amid rampant speculation about a falling out between the pair's respective better halves – Taylor Swift and Blake Lively.

Taylor and Blake have been close pals for years, but insiders have revealed that the 37-year-old Gossip Girl alum's ongoing legal battle against Justin Baldoni put a strain on their friendship recently.