Elon Musk's xAI secures billions in new funding as he takes on artificial intelligence

San Francisco, California - Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk 's startup xAI said it has raised $6 billion from investors in an increasingly crowded artificial intelligence market.

Elon Musk has announced an additional $6 billion in funding from investors for his startup xAI. © REUTERS

The latest funding, including from well known venture capitalists and a Saudi prince, takes the firm's total valuation to $24 billion, based on a pre-infusion figure of $18 billion cited by Musk.



"xAI is pleased to announce... Our Series B funding round of $6 billion," the company said in a blog post on Sunday.

"The funds from the round will be used to take xAI's first products to market, build advanced infrastructure, and accelerate the research and development of future technologies," it added.

Musk teased on his social media platform X that there would be "more to announce in the coming weeks."

The latest round of funding came from Valor Equity Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, and Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, among others.