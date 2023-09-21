Elon Musk shoots his shot with Taylor Swift on X - and Swifties aren't impressed: "Embarrassing"

San Francisco, California - In a bizarre move, Elon Musk reached out to Taylor Swift on social media in hopes she would share her art on his platform.

Billionaire Elon Musk recently gave some unsolicited business advice to pop star Taylor Swift in an attempt to get her to share her music on X. © Collage: Catherine Powell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Mandel NGAN / AFP

Shake it off, Elon.

On Wednesday, the pop icon shared a post on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, about the upcoming re-release of her album 1989.

Much to her fans' delight, she shared the new back cover image and vault track titles for the record, and a shoutout to her Swifties for "playing along, sleuthing, puzzling and making these reveals so much chaotic fun."

Musk, the platform's CEO, surprisingly commented on Swift's post, giving her some unsolicited business advice.

"I recommend posting some music or concert videos directly on the X platform," the billionaire said.

Elon's move to shoot his shot is raising eyebrows among Swifties and non-Swifties alike.