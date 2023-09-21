Elon Musk shoots his shot with Taylor Swift on X - and Swifties aren't impressed: "Embarrassing"
San Francisco, California - In a bizarre move, Elon Musk reached out to Taylor Swift on social media in hopes she would share her art on his platform.
Shake it off, Elon.
On Wednesday, the pop icon shared a post on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, about the upcoming re-release of her album 1989.
Much to her fans' delight, she shared the new back cover image and vault track titles for the record, and a shoutout to her Swifties for "playing along, sleuthing, puzzling and making these reveals so much chaotic fun."
Musk, the platform's CEO, surprisingly commented on Swift's post, giving her some unsolicited business advice.
"I recommend posting some music or concert videos directly on the X platform," the billionaire said.
Elon's move to shoot his shot is raising eyebrows among Swifties and non-Swifties alike.
Is Taylor Swift vs. Elon Musk heating up?
The effort is Musk's latest attempt to bring new content and users to X, as the platform has seen major drops in advertising revenue in recent months.
Musk has faced constant criticism since buying Twitter last year for the drastic changes he has made to the platform, including changing the name to X and ditching the iconic blue bird logo.
Some Swifties weren't impressed with Musk's marketing attempt on behalf of T-Swift, with one describing his desperation as "embarrassing," while another pointed out, "She's so powerful she has a literal billionaire looking for clout from her."
Swift's re-release of 1989 will drop everywhere October 27.
Cover photo: Collage: Catherine Powell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Mandel NGAN / AFP