Elon Musk reportedly warned by US Justice Department over $1 million giveaway

Washington DC - Billionaire Elon Musk 's America PAC has been warned by the Justice Department that its $1 million daily giveaways to registered voters may violate federal law, various media outlets reported Wednesday.

SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk (r.) awarded Kristine Fishell (l.) with a $1 million check during the town hall at the Roxain Theater on October 20, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. © Michael Swensen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Musk, the world's richest man, announced the contest on Saturday in Pennsylvania, one of the seven "swing states" that will likely determine who will become the next US president – Donald Trump or Kamala Harris.



Musk, a Trump supporter, announced plans to give $1 million to one registered voter in a swing state every day until the US election on November 5.

CNN and 24sight News said the letter from the Justice Department to Musk's political action committee warns that the $1 million sweepstakes may violate federal law, which prohibits paying people to register to vote.

The Justice Department declined to comment.

The winners of the contest are chosen at random but they must be registered voters. They are also required to sign a petition that supports "free speech and the right to bear arms."