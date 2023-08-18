Elon Musk reveals which Republican presidential candidate he finds "very promising"

San Francisco, California - Billionaire Elon Musk has seemingly thrown in his support behind Vivek Ramaswamy as the Republican Party's 2024 presidential primaries begin to heat up.

Elon Musk shared an X post describing GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy as "very promising." © Collage: JOEL SAGET / AFP & SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday evening, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson premiered the latest episode of his new show streaming exclusively on X in which he sat down for an interview with Ramaswamy.

Musk shared the video of the interview, along with the caption, "He is a very promising candidate."

Then, on Friday morning, Musk shared a post from Ramaswamy in which the candidate provided a list of things he stood for, which included such tenants such as "God is real," "there are two genders," and "reverse racism is racism."

Musk captioned his retweet with "He states his beliefs clearly" as another reason he has taken a liking to the billionaire.

Still, the Tesla CEO's support has been fickle.

Back in May, Musk retweeted the campaign announcement by South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, describing it as a "great statement."



He has also been a vocal supporter of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, even helping the politician launch his campaign with an exclusive Twitter Chat event back in May.

While Musk has stated publicly that he will back DeSantis in 2024, the loose endorsement may be a big win for Ramaswamy as Republican candidates gear up for the first debate of the GOP primaries.