Ron DeSantis makes attention-grabbing moves after trailing Donald Trump

Tampa, Florida - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has long been known for his fiery responses to reporters and disdain for mainstream news outlets. He even blamed "the media" or low polling numbers in July. But in recent weeks, he has pivoted to accommodate and encourage the spotlight.

Ron DeSantis (r.) is trailing Donald Trump in polls for the Republican Party's presidential nomination by a wide margin. © Collage: SCOTT OLSON & MIKE STOBE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

As his presidential campaign has faltered, the Florida governor has completed a series of attention-grabbing political moves, at least partially in an effort to wrest back control of a slipping narrative.

Instead of focusing on DeSantis, mainstream news outlets have largely focused on former President Donald Trump's commanding leads over the Florida governor in crucial early primary states and news of Trump's indictment for efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

In recent days, DeSantis agreed to a longstanding debate offer from California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom; sent a letter to Vice President Kamala Harris offering to debate Florida's slavery education standards; and made a surprise announcement suspending a second elected Democratic state prosecutor in Florida.

DeSantis is now contending with a national rather than statewide audience, and that makes it more difficult to exert control over messaging, said Spiro Kiousis, professor of public relations at the University of Florida, in an email to the Tampa Bay Times.

During DeSantis' 2022 re-election campaign, he was able to call frequent news conferences in his official capacity that were regularly attended by cheering supporters and covered by news outlets across the state.

DeSantis also dominated Democratic nominee Charlie Crist with over 10 times the advertising spend and 15 times the airtime at one point in September - a much tougher feat in a national election.