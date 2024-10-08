Elon Musk says he is "all in" on Trump in 2024 election

Elon Musk is ramping up his public support of Donald Trump , telling Tucker Carlson in a conversation streamed Monday that he is "all in" on the Republican presidential candidate.

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk speaks as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump looks on during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on October 5, 2024. © REUTERS

After appearing alongside Trump at a weekend rally, the world's richest man used a cozy two-hour chat with Carlson to push right-wing talking points, including what he said was the threat to democracy if Democrat Kamala Harris prevails in November's election.

"My view is that if Trump doesn't win this election, it's the last election we're going to have," the Tesla and SpaceX boss told former Fox News host Carlson.

Musk, who has increasingly courted controversy in recent years, said he believed "illegals" – by which he meant migrants – were being deliberately transported to a handful of key states, where if they are eventually granted citizenship, they would become Democratic voters.

"Now these swing-state margins are sometimes 10,000, 20,000 votes. So what happens if you put hundreds of thousands of people into each swing state?"

"So my prediction is, if there's another four years of a Dem administration, they will legalize so many illegals that... the next election there won't be any swing states, and this will be a single-party country."