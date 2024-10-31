Elon Musk's super PAC accused of tricking workers into canvassing for Trump
Washington DC - Workers with Elon Musk's super PAC claim they were tricked into canvassing for Donald Trump, as they had no idea they would be working to help the former president's re-election effort.
Per Wired, canvassers and paid door knockers contracted by Blitz Canvassing – a subcontractor of Musk's America PAC – have detailed how they were flown in from different parts of the country to Michigan.
Some of the employees claim they were not aware that their work involved Trump or Musk when they took the job, with one claiming they only found out after signing a non-disclosure agreement.
Others allege they were subject to poor working conditions and threats from supervisors.
In a video obtained by the outlet, a group of workers was seen being transported in the back of a seatless U-Haul van to canvass neighborhoods, where they are "expected to maintain a 17-22% engagement rate during the campaign," as per their contract.
In a separate audio of a team meeting, a supervisor is heard explaining to workers that if they do not meet their quota, the company will no longer pay for their lodging or return trip home.
Elon Musk is spending millions to make sure Donald Trump gets re-elected
Musk has been acting as an enthusiastic surrogate for Trump since endorsing him for president back in July and has donated millions to his America PAC along with hosting events to garner support for the former president.
He is even facing some legal trouble after he began giving away large sums of money to Republican voters as part of a MAGA sweepstakes.
Earlier this year, the Trump campaign outsourced their ground game to America PAC after the Federal Election Commission ruled, for the first time, that campaigns in this election can outsource voter turnout efforts to outside groups.
America PAC has also recently had issues with the app used by workers to track houses they visited, as the app has been notably flagging a number of visits in two states as fraudulent.
