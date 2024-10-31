Elon Musk's super PAC accused of tricking workers into canvassing for Trump

Washington DC - Workers with Elon Musk 's super PAC claim they were tricked into canvassing for Donald Trump , as they had no idea they would be working to help the former president's re-election effort.

Elon Musk's (l.) America PAC is facing heat as workers allege they were not made aware they were canvassing for Donald Trump until they signed an NDA. © Collage: IMAGO / Bestimage & ZUMA Press Wire

Per Wired, canvassers and paid door knockers contracted by Blitz Canvassing – a subcontractor of Musk's America PAC – have detailed how they were flown in from different parts of the country to Michigan.

Some of the employees claim they were not aware that their work involved Trump or Musk when they took the job, with one claiming they only found out after signing a non-disclosure agreement.

Others allege they were subject to poor working conditions and threats from supervisors.

In a video obtained by the outlet, a group of workers was seen being transported in the back of a seatless U-Haul van to canvass neighborhoods, where they are "expected to maintain a 17-22% engagement rate during the campaign," as per their contract.

In a separate audio of a team meeting, a supervisor is heard explaining to workers that if they do not meet their quota, the company will no longer pay for their lodging or return trip home.